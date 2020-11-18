Obuasi Complex JHS Wins Obuasi Annual Basic School Quiz

Obuasi Complex Junior High School has been adjudged winners of Anglogold Ashanti's 2020 Annual Quiz Competition held in Obuasi.

In a fierce competition which involved Independence JHS A and B and Sanso JHS, Obuasi Complex with 60 points, left no stone unturned to clinch the diadem. Sanso JHS came 2nd with 35 points whiles Independence JHS A and B won the 3rd and 4th place with 32 and 22 points respectively...

For their prize, Complex took home four (4) computers, 3in 1 printer, 4 boxes of big pens, 200 exercise books, 2 dictionaries for their libraries, and a trophy.

The Contestants also had Tablets each, backpacks, 20 exercise books each, 10 foolscap notebooks each, dictionary, math set and a gold medal.

In collaboration with the Education Directorates of the Obuasi East and Municipal Districts, the Annual Quiz competition forms part of AngloGold Ashanti's Educational Improvement Programme (EIP) which involved 43 schools from both Districts.

Throwing more light on the Educational Improvement Plan, the Senior Sustainability Manager of Anglogold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, Emmanuel Baidoo said, it is one of the strategic pillars in the Social Management Plan launched last year to help diversify and grow the economy of Obuasi and ensure development in their host communities.

The EIP he stressed, is geared towards increasing the pass rate in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in Obuasi from 81% to 90% by 2021.

The Municipal Chief Executive Elijah Adansi Bonah who was also present at the final added his voice on the importance of the Quiz competition.

He said the quiz competition has become a bedrock for education in Obuasi.

He urged parents to support their children and encourage them to partake in the quiz whenever it is organized.

To the students, he urged them to take their studies seriously to enable them to access higher education at the Knust Obuasi campus which was recently Commissioned by the President.

The District Education Director for Obuasi East, Leticia Obeng said her outfit had a memorandum of understanding with A.G.A to see the development of education in Adansi and particularly in Obuasi and the quiz competition is one of the many interventions to help in the development of education. She said the platform is to learn and support the contestants and expressed her sincere gratitude to A.G.A for their support and also the teachers for preparing the students.

Speaking with the Information Services Department, Jeffery Asiedu, a contestant from Obuasi Complex expressed his joy and thanked A.G.A for such programme and appealed to them to continue to organize such programmes to challenge his colleagues to also learn harder in order to also be awarded like him.

Nana Amonimaa Dede, the Adansihemaa expressed her gratitude to A.G.A for the good works they are doing in Obuasi and Adansi as a whole. She also urged the students to work harder to be successful in future.