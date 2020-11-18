90% Complete Obetsebi Lamptey Road To Be Reopened Next Week – Roads Minister

Minister for Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako Atta has disclosed that the first tier of the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange project will be opened to traffic by next week.

According to the Roads Minister, the first phase of the project is over 90 percent complete.

The Obetsebi Lamptey project is a three-tier interchange consisting of the Graphic Road flyover to separate traffic on the Kaneshie-Mallam road.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the ongoing project, Kwasi Amoako Atta expressed satisfaction with the work done.

“It’s left with the directional signs and the traffic lights and other things that ought to be provided will be provided. So at least by Monday and Tuesday, everything will be set for the commissioning.”

“This is the first phase, and we are opening the bridge to traffic so this long queues and traffic that you are seeing now will no more be there hopefully from Monday because it’s one composite project and there won’t be any break after the commissioning so the contractor will continue with the other works.”

Meanwhile, inspecting some drains at the Hansonic junction around Kaneshie, the Minister expressed great worry about the poor hygiene practised by residents of the area.

“The entire drainage is completely blocked and that is why the rainwater is always overflowing unto the road and the residents are complaining making motoring difficult and it’s causing great discomfort and great inconvenience to people because the drainage systems have been silted and until all of us as Ghanaians stop throwing rubbish into the gutters this won’t stop.”

