Three Victims Of Ho Gas Explosion Dead

Three victims from a gas explosion incident at the Mighty gas fuel in Ho are dead.

The trio reportedly died while on admission at the Ho Teaching hospital.

The incident which occurred in the morning of Wednesday, November 11 left 14 persons; including 12 males and 2 other females burnt.

The victims included pump attendants and customers who had come to fill their cylinders. Notable amongst them is a lady undertaking her national service with the Ho Technical University.

The deceased, according to sources at the hospital include two males and a female who passed on yesterday, Tuesday, November 17.

Though details are scanty, the latest death reported is a mother of three, who was said to have gone to the fuel station that very morning to purchase LPG for her bakery business but was caught up in the fire.

Meanwhile, some of the other 11 injured persons are said to have been discharged.

---Starrfm