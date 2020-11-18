Mason Remanded For Stealing

A 26-year-old mason has been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court for stealing gold nuggets at Kotokuom, in the Atwima-Mponua District.

The plea of Kofi Frimpong was not taken and he would reappear before the court, presided by Mr Johnson Abbey, on November 30, this year.

Prosecuting,Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong, told the court that the complainant, Mumuni Yakubu, had a small scale mining site at Kotokuom.

He said on November 12, this year at about 2100 hours, the suspect together with three other accomplices now at large, went to the site and loaded some of the heaped sand containing the nuggets into a sack.

Detective Acheampong said a security men at the site who saw them loading the sand, fired warning shots and they bolted.

He said Frimpong in the course of running away fell into a gutter and was arrested and handed over to the Nkawie police.

The prosecution said in his cautioned statement, Frimpong admitted the offence and was therefore charged and brought before the court.

---GNA