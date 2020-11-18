Even With Your 'Erroneous', 'Strange', 'Untenable', Morally And Legally 'Baseless' Immunity Granted Mahama, I Didn't Interfere – Akufo-Addo Fires Amidu

The Office of the President has described as “strange”, “erroneous” and without “moral” or “legal” basis, the immunity conferred on the presidential candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Mahama, in connection with the Airbus scandal, by the then-Special Prosecutor, Mr Martin Amidu.

In a statement signed by the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, as the President’s response to a plethora of accusations made against him by the recently-resigned Special Prosecutor – one of which alleged the President interfered with the independent mandate of his office as far as the corruption and anti-corruption risk assessment of the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal is concerned – the Presidency said even when the Airbus scandal presented an opportunity for such interference, the President did not.

“It must be emphasised that other than in respect of the Agyapa Report, you have never made any claim of interference in your work by the President”.

“Indeed, even when you erroneously and without moral or legal basis decided to confer immunity from investigation and prosecution on the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, in connection with the infamous five million Euro Airbus bribery affair, by refusing to investigate him on the clearly untenable grounds of his being a candidate for President, neither the President nor any member of the Executive challenged that strange exercise of your discretion”.

“Surely, this was in furtherance of the protection of the independence of your office”.

“It is stranger still that you would now suggest that the President, who some may argue, would have benefitted politically from the prosecution of John Mahama, has interfered with your independence by suggesting that you apply the rules of natural justice to officials concerned with the Agyapa assessment”, the President’s response to Mr Amidu said.

