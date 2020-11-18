ModernGhanalogo

18.11.2020 Education

Academic City: Yensesa Company Limited To Deploy Real Time Climate Data Collection Technology

Accra, November 18, 2020 – Academic City University College, a premium STEAM tertiary institution has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Yensesa Company Limited, a leading weather company in Ghana to produce and deploy an innovative technology to measure and collect real-time temperature, pressure and humidity data.

The MoU signed by Mr. Pawan Varyani, Director Strategy at Academic City and Mr. Blaise B. Bayuo, CEO of Yensesa Company Limited, seeks to empower students to become local climate leaders. This partnership signifies the two institutions commitment to push the boundaries on innovation and prototype technology development among students.

Over the years, timely and reliable weather data has become very important for vulnerable communities in helping them plan and mitigate adverse weather conditions such as drought, floods and storms in both the short and long term. The project, dubbed ‘ Kanda Weather Balloons ’ is a Telos blockchain solution that will allow local communities to launch weather balloons to gather real time weather data for dissemination and get paid as well. The project will significantly contribute to building an entirely community-owned network.

With this MoU, Academic City will become the first weather station to pilot this project and offer students the opportunity to learn and teach other local communities about running their weather stations.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Bayuo, CEO of Yensesa Company Limited was optimistic that the project will significantly contribute to resolving uncertainties among vulnerable communities with regard to daily weather conditions.

“We are happy to partner Academic City on this project. Bringing together Yensesa’s and Academic City’s expertise and talents will help leverage this project to achieve its intended purpose”, he said.

Mr. Varyani remarked “We are excited to offer our students the opportunity to work on practical issues we face today as a society. Industrial experience is very important to students, both academically and in terms of setting them apart in the job market”

“The importance of historical and real-time data, especially when aggregated with artificial intelligence, has the ability to predict or provide direction on future outcomes. This when applied to mother nature, can really have an impact,” he said.

Academic City is a fast developing premium STEAM and Entrepreneurial tertiary institution set to define modern tertiary education in Ghana and throughout the African continent.

The university’s elite undergraduate degree programmes in Engineering, Information Technology, Business Administration and Communication Arts are carefully. These programmes are strategically designed taking into consideration world class STEAM education to develop students to become more practical, hands-on and productive. Click www.acity.edu.gh for more information.

