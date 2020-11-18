ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Jj Rawlings Confirmed Dead...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
18.11.2020 Social News

Martin Amidu 'Way3 Mobo Dodo', Let’s Remember Him In Our Prayers — Sammy Gyamfi

By Reporter
Martin Amidu 'Way3 Mobo Dodo', Let’s Remember Him In Our Prayers — Sammy Gyamfi
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has appeared to be ridiculing Martin Amidu for resigning as Ghana's first Special Prosecutor.

Martin Amidu in a letter to President Akufo-Addo on Monday announced his resignation from the position.

Among the reasons cited, he noted that the lack of independence of his office, the trauma he received after the Agyapa deal report and the fact that he together with his deputy had not received salaries since assuming office is the reasons for running out of the 'hot kitchen.'

But Sammy Gyamfi in a post on Twitter today slammed the Akufo-Addo government for failing to accord Martin Amidu all the necessary courtesies and independence of his work as special prosecutor.

He described as evil government’s failure to pay Martin Amidu in his two-year stay in office as Special Prosecutor.

The NDC scribe stated that Martin Amidu 'Way3 mobo dodo,' to wit, Martin Amidu 'looks so pitiful or helpless.'

“It is evil to appoint a man as SP, and refuse to pay him for 2 years. Deliberately, starve his office of basic resources necessary for his work.

“And when he indicts you for corruption, threaten him with death. Folks, Let’s remember Martin Amidu in our prayers. 'Way3 mobo dodo,'” Sammy Gyamfi’s post on Twitter reads.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo in a letter accepting the resignation of Martin Amidu has emphasized that the Special Prosecutor was never starved of resources.

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Forgive Rawlings — Sly Mensah Beg Persons Who Suffered Under Rawlings’ Regime
18.11.2020 | News
Amidu’s Behaviour Not Suitable For OSP Job – Duah-Agyemang
18.11.2020 | News
Tema Traders Accuse Politicians Of Rise In Covid-19 Infections
18.11.2020 | News
Apostle Adjei's Case Adjourned To December 14
18.11.2020 | News
Court Adjourns Porn Website Boss’ Trial
18.11.2020 | News
‘I Can Kill For Money’ — Takoradi Girls 'Kidnapper' John Oji
18.11.2020 | News
Ghana Gets $400m Loan From Korean Gov't
18.11.2020 | News
I Never Said Amidu Was Paid – Inusah Fuseini
18.11.2020 | News
OccupyGhana Disappointed Over Amidu’s Resignation, Acceptance Of Letter
18.11.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Some Of Us Are Not Afraid To Speak Up, We Don’t Care If They...
7 minutes ago

Even With Your 'Erroneous', 'Strange', 'Untenable', Morally ...
27 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line