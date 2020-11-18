Martin Amidu 'Way3 Mobo Dodo', Let’s Remember Him In Our Prayers — Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has appeared to be ridiculing Martin Amidu for resigning as Ghana's first Special Prosecutor.

Martin Amidu in a letter to President Akufo-Addo on Monday announced his resignation from the position.

Among the reasons cited, he noted that the lack of independence of his office, the trauma he received after the Agyapa deal report and the fact that he together with his deputy had not received salaries since assuming office is the reasons for running out of the 'hot kitchen.'

But Sammy Gyamfi in a post on Twitter today slammed the Akufo-Addo government for failing to accord Martin Amidu all the necessary courtesies and independence of his work as special prosecutor.

He described as evil government’s failure to pay Martin Amidu in his two-year stay in office as Special Prosecutor.

The NDC scribe stated that Martin Amidu 'Way3 mobo dodo,' to wit, Martin Amidu 'looks so pitiful or helpless.'

“It is evil to appoint a man as SP, and refuse to pay him for 2 years. Deliberately, starve his office of basic resources necessary for his work.

“And when he indicts you for corruption, threaten him with death. Folks, Let’s remember Martin Amidu in our prayers. 'Way3 mobo dodo,'” Sammy Gyamfi’s post on Twitter reads.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo in a letter accepting the resignation of Martin Amidu has emphasized that the Special Prosecutor was never starved of resources.