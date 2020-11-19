Youth Urged To Inspire Themselves For Greater Heights Than Depend On Others

Listen to article

The Administrative and Operations Manager of The Bright Addae Foundation Dickson Boadi has urged the youth in the country to inspire themselves for greater heights than depend on others.

Dickson who was a guest on Success FM's Superior Power Sports shared his life story to inspire those who have lost hope in life not to give up until they achieve their goals.

"I always look at where I started from at my village called Fawohoyeden in the Ahafo Region and where I am now and say The Grace of the Almighty Allah is sufficient. After the demise of my parents, life was not easy but I had the belief that no matter how things will be, I will make it to the top one day". Dickson added emotionally.

"My dream of becoming a journalist came through when I had a call from my Senior Brother called Kwame Sah to choose between Education and Business. Thanks to my Junior Brother John Afriyie who advised me to choose Education over the business, I don't regret my choice".

He further expressed his gratitude to his family members for supporting him through the thick and thin moments. Without these names-Sister Yaa Anane & Auntie Afia Manu- I wouldn't have been where I am today.

My journalism journey has been a blessing upon Blessing because of these renowned personalities namely Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah(GOC President), Mr. Yaw Ampofo Ankrah (Ghana Beach Soccer President), President Kwesi Nyantakyi (Former GFA President), Ibrahim Sannie Daara, Alhaji Salamu Amadu (Afro-Arab Group CEO), Bright Addae, Mrs. Emelia Addae, Prince Bankesie among others.

He concluded with a strong conviction that his story will inspire young listeners to aspire for greatness, no matter their current situation.

He admonished them to be prayerful, hard-working and determined in order to get the best out of what life has to offer.