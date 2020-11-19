ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Jj Rawlings Confirmed Dead...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.11.2020 Social News

Youth Urged To Inspire Themselves For Greater Heights Than Depend On Others

By The Press TV
Youth Urged To Inspire Themselves For Greater Heights Than Depend On Others
Listen to article

The Administrative and Operations Manager of The Bright Addae Foundation Dickson Boadi has urged the youth in the country to inspire themselves for greater heights than depend on others.

Dickson who was a guest on Success FM's Superior Power Sports shared his life story to inspire those who have lost hope in life not to give up until they achieve their goals.

"I always look at where I started from at my village called Fawohoyeden in the Ahafo Region and where I am now and say The Grace of the Almighty Allah is sufficient. After the demise of my parents, life was not easy but I had the belief that no matter how things will be, I will make it to the top one day". Dickson added emotionally.

"My dream of becoming a journalist came through when I had a call from my Senior Brother called Kwame Sah to choose between Education and Business. Thanks to my Junior Brother John Afriyie who advised me to choose Education over the business, I don't regret my choice".

He further expressed his gratitude to his family members for supporting him through the thick and thin moments. Without these names-Sister Yaa Anane & Auntie Afia Manu- I wouldn't have been where I am today.

My journalism journey has been a blessing upon Blessing because of these renowned personalities namely Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah(GOC President), Mr. Yaw Ampofo Ankrah (Ghana Beach Soccer President), President Kwesi Nyantakyi (Former GFA President), Ibrahim Sannie Daara, Alhaji Salamu Amadu (Afro-Arab Group CEO), Bright Addae, Mrs. Emelia Addae, Prince Bankesie among others.

He concluded with a strong conviction that his story will inspire young listeners to aspire for greatness, no matter their current situation.

He admonished them to be prayerful, hard-working and determined in order to get the best out of what life has to offer.

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Rawlings Office Reports Fake Kimathi Rawlings Twitter Account
19.11.2020 | News
Gyampo Disappointed In Martin Amidu's Resignation As Special Prosecutor
19.11.2020 | News
Arm Yourself With Condoms In Case Of Urgent Situations — Aids Commission
19.11.2020 | News
Arrest Anyone Dumping Wastes Into Drains — Minister Orders
19.11.2020 | News
[VIDEO] Over My Dead Body, Mahama Can Never Become President Again, I'll Attack Him Physically And Spiritually — Owusu Bempah
18.11.2020 | News
[Video] If Mahama Doesn't Stop Mugabe And Kevin Taylor, I'll Keep Attacking Him Forever– Owusu Bempah
18.11.2020 | News
Akufo-Addo Should Have Sacked Selfish, Unprofessional Amidu Long Ago – Akpaloo Opens Fire
18.11.2020 | News
Election 2020: NPP, NDC Performed Sacrifices But Akufo-Addo Will Win — Lucifer Predicts
19.11.2020 | News
90% Complete Obetsebi Lamptey Road To Be Reopened Next Week – Roads Minister
18.11.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Election 2020: NPP, NDC Performed Sacrifices But Akufo-Addo ...
52 minutes ago

Rawlings Office Reports Fake Kimathi Rawlings Twitter Accoun...
9 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line