Breaking News: Jj Rawlings Confirmed Dead...
18.11.2020 Headlines

[Full Report] We Gave Amidu Ghc3.2m, He Used Just Ghc1.2million Allocated To His Office – Finance Ministry

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Finance Ministry says Martin Amidu used less than half of the total amount of money allocated to his office since 2018.

A report from the Ministry of Finance indicates that the Office of the Special Prosecutor utilized GHS129,016,189.52 out of the GHS322,097,921.40 budgetary allocations made to the office from 2018 to 2020.

Read full report below:

DOWNLOAD FILE: 1118202030217-h40o2r6eey-osp-report-2018-2020.pdf

