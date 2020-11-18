ModernGhanalogo

18.11.2020

Akufo-Addo Refutes Amidu's Allegations

President Akufo-Addo has debunked allegations by the country's first Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, that he (President's) interfered in his work.

A nine-paged response issued on Tuesday by Nana Asante Bediatuo, Secretary to the President, in reaction to the issues raised by Mr Amidu in his resignation letter, said his submissions in the letter "was most regrettable" because at no point had the President sought to interfere in his work.

"At the outset, it must be made clear that throughout your tenure as Special Prosecutor, neither the President nor and member of his government interfered or sought to interfere with your work," Nana Bediatuo said.

The President's response also covered issues on budgetary allocations, financial disbursements and accommodation search made during Mr Amidu's time as the Special Prosecutor.

---GNA

