18.11.2020 Headlines

By Reporter
[Full text]Akufo-Addo’s Response To Martin Amidu’s Resignation
President Akufo-Addo has responded to allegations levelled against him and his government by the now resigned Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

Mr Amidu on Monday, November 16, 2020, resigned from his position as the Special Prosecutor.

He in his resignation letter said while he believed that he was executing his mandate independently, the reactions he has received concerning the work make him convinced that he was not expected to exercise his independence as a Special Prosecutor and that makes his work untenable.

Read Akufo-Addo's response here:

DOWNLOAD FILE: 1118202030946-8et2xkjwvq-letter-to-martin-amidu-response-to-matters-raised-in-resignation-letter-1-min-1_compressed.pdf

