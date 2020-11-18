A/R: Ayeduase Shooting Victim Dies

The victim of the shooting incident at Ayeduase near the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in the Ashanti Region has died.

This was confirmed by officials of the Ashanti Regional Police Command.

The deceased, Kwame Amoah, a 31-year painter was on Tuesday morning shot in the stomach three times by one Sampson Zabanga who was driving a private KIA vehicle.

A disagreement occurred after 52-year-old Zabanga who was alleged to have been driving carelessly slapped Mr. Amoah who had confronted him over the inappropriate behaviour.

Amoah retaliated by giving the driver a slap. This act led the driver to pull out a gun from his car and subsequently shoot Amoah.

The suspect who was mobbed by some bystanders after locking himself up in his car refused to get out of the car. He attempted moving his car from the scene when police arrived in response to a distress call.

Reports say he shot himself when the police officers tried to disarm him.

“We saw a guy driving carelessly. So we called him and spoke to him to slow down because the road is very narrow and that he can cause an accident, but he got angry with one of us called Mr. Amoah. So we separated them, but we saw the guy going across the road again and all of a sudden, he slapped Mr. Amoah and hit his chest again. So they started fighting and the guy entered his car and pulled a gun, so I told the other guy to leave the scene but the guy quickly shot him and when the police arrived, he shot himself too”, an eyewitness narrated to Citi News.

---citinewsroom