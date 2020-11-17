COVID-19 Continues To Cause Grief, High Stress And Spending Woes In Young Adults

Atlanta, GA, November 17, 2020 — We have a new norm in the United States: the majority of young adults between the ages of 18 to 34 — about 26.6 million — now live at home with their parents, according to a recent survey by the Pew Research Center.

Supporting grown children can be stressful, especially if your income has been impacted by the pandemic, but there are ways to take control of your family’s finances and map a path toward financial independence for your young adult.

Nicola Smith Jackson, bestselling author, financial advisor and TV analyst confirms, “Undergraduates at unprecedented levels are forced to make drastic changes, moving back home and studying remotely. Many are also forced to take a gap year because of the times.

College graduates are also facing the worst job market, and student debt is at an all-time high — also putting a severe strain on their finances. More than seven in 10 graduates are in the red, owing more than $30,000 in student loans, and those already in the workforce are more likely to lose their jobs or take a severe pay cut.”

Even before the pandemic, young adults were increasingly dependent on their parents. About six in 10 parents with children between the ages of 18 and 29 said they have given their kids at least some financial help in the past year — primarily for recurring expenses such as tuition, rent, groceries or bills, Pew reported.

“Supporting grown children adds additional stress to parents when their own financial security is at risk, from medical coverage to auto insurance, groceries and internet, there are hidden costs to having children come back home, and it doesn’t look like it will be getting better any time soon,” says Jackson.

One thing families can do: use this together-time as an opportunity to teach your millennials about finances, and when you do, Jackson advises covering the following topics to help your young earner become more stable:

Avoid bad debt Save to invest Borrow only what you need Generate passive income Budget, budget, budget

