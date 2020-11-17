Amidu Rejected Sitting Allowances Paid Him Since 2018

It has emerged that the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu rejected all sitting allowances paid him since he took the office in 2018.

The amount, totaling GHS 12,696 was rejected on the grounds that it was not right to be paid such special allowances for doing his job.

A document sighted by Citi News indicates what the total amount was from six meetings between December 2018 and May 2020.

On December 21, 2018 he was presented with a cheque of GHS 5,560 as August to December 2018 board allowances.

For four other board sitting allowances, he was paid GHS 1,440 each.

On May 21, 2020, he was paid GHS 1,376 for sitting in an entity tender committee meeting as allowance.

Citi News sources say Martin Amidu was of the view that the board meetings were part of his official work and saw no reason for taking a separate money for that.

Martin Amidu had also rejected a cheque given to him for honouring an invitation to speak at an event organized by the Audit Service.

It is reported that efforts to get the Audit Service to take back their cheque proved futile hence expired.

