Amidu’s Resignation Proves Akufo-Addo Has Lost Corruption Fight – Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has said the resignation of the Special Prosecutor is proof that the Akufo-Addo-led government has lost the fight against corruption.

Martin Amidu, on Monday, November 16, 2020, served notice of his resignation from office with immediate effect.

In a letter addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Martin Amidu said his resignation had been occasioned by the President's inability to ensure his independence and freedom of work.

Sammy Gyamfi said: “what it means is that the country has lost the fight against corruption under the leadership of Akufo-Addo. We just have to change direction on December 7 which is 20 days from today and vote in a party, which may not be perfect, but has a leader who has a clear commitment to fight corruption regardless of who is involved.”

“A leader who has done it before by prosecuting his own appointees for acts of corruption. A leader who will expose corruption, will not fight or harass the media, constitutional and independent bodies like the auditor General’s Special Prosecutor, Civil service organizations just because they are exposing corruption,” he added.

The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia also urged all Ghanaians to pray for the former Special Prosecutor.

“Comrade Martin needs our prayers at this stage so I’m urging all Ghanaians to pray for him but I will come back to the press and give my views and the views of the party in subsequent interviews.

---citinewsroom