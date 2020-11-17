Emulate The Values Rawlings Stood For – Chief Imam’s Spokesperson To Ghanaians

The Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheik Aremeyaw Shaib has underscored the need for the ideals of the late Jerry John Rawlings to be inculcated in all spheres of national life.

According to him, the principles of probity, accountability, and social justice, if adhered to, can change the fortunes of the country.

The Spokesperson of the Chief Imam interacted with the media after signing the book of condolence in honor of the memory of Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

“The late former president stood for probity, accountability, and transparency and these are the ethical values of Mr. Rawlings, and if all of us as a nation uphold them, it will propel us into one of the fastest developments but if they remain slogans they will loose their meanings and not mean anything to us.”

“So one of the things we can do to honour him is to get back and get the inner meanings of these words and see if we emulate them to make us better as a nation.”

Sheik Aremeyaw Shaib made these comments when he signed the book of condolence of the former president at the International Conference Centre.

Meanwhile, Citi News can confirm that Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has signed the book of condolence at his private residence.

Other dignitaries who have signed the book of condolence today, Tuesday, November 17, 2020, include the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Defence Staff and the Presiding Bishop of the Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare.

