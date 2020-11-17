Mixed Rections Over Amidu’s Resignation

Ghanaians have treated the resignation of Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu with mixed reactions.

Some say his decision to finally resign after complaining of several challenges including lack of resources and recently, claims of interference from the presidency is an indictment on the President.

Others say Mr. Amidu gave in too easily.

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu on Monday, November 16, 2020, served notice of his resignation from office with immediate effect.

In a letter addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Martin Amidu said his resignation had been occasioned by President Akufo-Addo's inability to ensure his independence and freedom of action .

But some Ghanaians who shared their opinions on the Citi Breakfast Show said the development is a dicey one.

“The President himself did not allow Martin Amidu to do his job”

“I wish Martin Amidu becomes the President of Ghana. I wish he stood as an independent candidate to win this election”.

“Martin Amidu is one of the persons some of us look up to save Ghana. To some extent, I will disagree with Martin Amidu resignation. If Amidu himself has come out of these things, who will do in?”

“The resignation speaks a lot of what goes in the system. Our politicians come out and tell us something openly but it is internally a different thing. Ghana’s future is just something else.”

“I voted for Nana Addo in 2016 because I had the feeling that he will fight the corruption in Ghana. Unfortunately, it is not the same; I don’t feel that any more. What makes it sad is that the alternative which is the Mahama administration is worse off as far as corruption is concerned.”

“Fighting corruption in Ghana is not going to take Martin Amidu, Daniel Domelevo or anybody. Sometimes we behave as if the politicians came from Mars and became leaders. But they came from within us and everyone in Ghana is fantastically corrupt.”

— citinewsroom