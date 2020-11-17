V/R: Dafeamakpor Donate Canoes To Two Villages In South Dayi

Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi in the Volta Region, Rockson Dafeamakpor has donated two canoes to the villages of Akpato and Worwornyo.

He made the donation on Saturday, 14th November as a testament to the priority he gives to the welfare of the constituents.

According to him, all efforts to get the government to construct a meaningful road to these and other villages and communities have proved futile.

He contends that “the DCE doesn't even know some of these deprived communities in South Dayi even though he has been in power since November 2017.”

Speaking during the donation, Rockson Dafeamakpor said the presentation of the canoes has become necessary because the Volta Lake has overflown its banks as it does every decade, blocking all normal access roads and routes to these two communities in the South Dayi constituency especially.

