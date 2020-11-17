Amidu's Staff Shocked Over His Resignation

Staff of the Office of Special Prosecutor are yet to come to terms with the resignation of their boss, Martin Amidu.

Citi News’ Umaru Sanda Amadu after a visit to the Labone office of the Special Prosecutor said staff were seen going about their normal duties in silence.

Some of the staff who would not speak on record expressed shock over Martin Amidu’s resignation.

“It is a very quiet place today. Often you see vehicles coming in with people coming to be interrogated or people coming to file a complaint or people coming to see the special prosecutor, all of that is missing today. No busyness here at the premises.”

“The sight of fairly busy premises from persons going in and out of the office was completely missing. The staff strength here is less than 20 and these are people who have been moving around quietly in doing their work, from the soldiers who man the gate to the secretary, driver, bodyguards to the investigators and prosecutors and even the deputy Cynthia Lamptey,” Umaru Sanda Amadu reported.

He said the staff indicated that they were waiting for a direction from the government on what to do next.

“I have been interacting with them off record and a lot of them said they didn’t see this happening and they were a bit shocked.”

“For now, what they are waiting for is direction because the deputy is around and for now she should be taking charge but some of the staff say they are waiting for official communication from the Presidency or the government to know the way forward,” he added.

Martin Amidu on Monday November 16, 2020 resigned unexpectedly from office as the country’s Special Prosecutor.

Among other things, he cited interference by the government in his work although he is supposed to be independent and also the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings who to him, was a source of protection from the threats on his life after conducting a corruption risk assessment on the controversial Agyapa Mineral Royalties deal.

Martin Amidu's decision has been received with mixed reactions with some accusing the president of having double standards on the fight against corruption.

Others have described Mr. Amidu as one cowardly leaving his job.

— citinewsroom