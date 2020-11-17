ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Jj Rawlings Confirmed Dead...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
17.11.2020 Headlines

Special Prosecutor Board, Presidency Meet Over Amidu’s Resignation

Special Prosecutor Board, Presidency Meet Over Amidu’s Resignation
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Presidency and the Board of the Special Prosecutor have held a meeting over the decision of the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu to step down from his position.

Information available to Citi News indicates that the deliberations are to determine the way forward regarding the development.

The meeting is said to have begun on Monday afternoon shortly after the Jubilee House officially received Mr. Amidu resignation letter and continued late into the night.

It, therefore, continued in the morning of Tuesday, November 17, 2020 with various stakeholder still in talks with the expectation of a formal communiqué from the Presidency by the close of today.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor Board is also expected to make a determination of the matter and communicate the same to the Presidency to inform the next course of action.

— citinewsroom

More on this story

More

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
V/R: Dafeamakpor Donate Canoes To Two Villages In South Dayi
17.11.2020 | News
Akufo-Addo Orders Payment Of Amidu’s 2year Salary
17.11.2020 | News
Akufo-Addo Accepts Amidu’s Resignation
17.11.2020 | News
Don’t Lose Guard On COVID!—Accra Metro Health Director Warns 
17.11.2020 | News
Recall Martin Amidu—Anti-Corruption Group Charges Akufo-Addo
17.11.2020 | News
Akufo-Addo Collapsing Anti-corruption Agencies, Activists—Katanga Emma
17.11.2020 | News
Akufo-Addo Didn't Intend For The Office To Be Headed By A Lackey, What A Shock — NPP Reacts To Amidu's Resignation
17.11.2020 | News
Amidu’s Interference Claims Vague – Abdallah
17.11.2020 | News
CVM: Martin Amidu's Resignation Long Overdue; He Deserved Sacking
17.11.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Amidu's Resignation A big Blow To Anti-corruption Fight — GA...
50 minutes ago

Businessman Sues NDC PC For Gomoa East
50 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line