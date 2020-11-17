Special Prosecutor Board, Presidency Meet Over Amidu’s Resignation

The Presidency and the Board of the Special Prosecutor have held a meeting over the decision of the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu to step down from his position.

Information available to Citi News indicates that the deliberations are to determine the way forward regarding the development.

The meeting is said to have begun on Monday afternoon shortly after the Jubilee House officially received Mr. Amidu resignation letter and continued late into the night.

It, therefore, continued in the morning of Tuesday, November 17, 2020 with various stakeholder still in talks with the expectation of a formal communiqué from the Presidency by the close of today.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor Board is also expected to make a determination of the matter and communicate the same to the Presidency to inform the next course of action.

