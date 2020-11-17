Amidu’s Resignation A Dent On Corruption Fight — Group

Listen to article

The Governance Watch Ghana says Martin Amidu’s resignation as the Special Prosecutor is a dent on the fight against corruption in the country.

This follows Mr. Amidu's resignation over what he claims is the lack of independence of his office on the back of interferences.

This, Governance Watch Ghana has through a press release on Tuesday expressed it disappointment in the events leading to the resignation.

According to the group, the government has shown its lack of will and commitment to fight corruption. They say they regard the posture by the government as unfortunate and a dent on the forward match as a developing nation.

Read the full press release from Governance Watch Ghana below:

Press release

17/11/2020

MR. MARTIN AMIDU’S RESIGNATION AS SPECIAL PROSECUTOR A DENT ON THE FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION - GOVERNANCE WATCH GHANA

Having assessed the letter of resignation by the Special Prosecutor Mr. Martin A.B.K. Amidu addressed to the President of the Republic a copy of which was released to the public dated 16th November, 2020, we have concluded that the resignation was unfortunate and could have been avoided.

In the 4-page letter, Mr. Amidu recounted how he was starved in ensuring the efficiency of his office. He proceeded to recount how his recent audacity to venture into a risk assessment exercise of the Agyapa Royalties deal with a subsequent report into the public, appeared to have severed his thriving relationship with the President.

While we uphold the principles establishing the Office of Special Prosecutor, we wish to reiterate that the office, in its current form without staff, having to operate with staff on secondment, over reliance on the extra powers of the office of Attorney General, cannot be effective no matter who is appointed to replace the resigned Special Prosecutor.

We wish to admonish government to show overwhelming commitment in the fight against corruption. The details as contained in the letter by the Special Prosecutor reveals severe interference and exposure of the Office of Special Prosecutor to Executive interference which must be cured completely before finding a replacement.

We are by this statement expressing our disappointment in the events leading to the resignation of Mr. Amidu especially linked to the execution of his independent mandate in the matter of Agyapa Royalties deal.

Government has also shown its lack of will and commitment to fight corruption which we regard as unfortunate and a dent on our forward match as a developing nation.

The Office of Special Prosecutor was supposed to serve as an important office that would lead the crusade in the fight against corruption. Unfortunately, events of yesterday presents a different image to the general public and indeed the international community which we believe must be restored.

God bless our homeland Ghana!

Signed:

Stephen Kwabena Attuh (Executive Director)

Fred Adomako Williams

Adotey Michell