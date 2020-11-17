ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Jj Rawlings Confirmed Dead...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
17.11.2020 Technology

MTN, Eli Hini, StanChart, Others Win Big At 2020 GITTA Awards

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
MTN, Eli Hini, StanChart, Others Win Big At 2020 GITTA Awards
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

MTN Ghana emerged as the biggest winner at this year’s Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA 2020) for making enormous strides in the past year as well as in the last decade.

The event saw industry players from the banking sector, telecommunications, and other fields recognized.

MTN Ghana has been awarded the Mobile Operator of the Decade.

With four other top awards for the telecom giants, the Chief Executive Officer for the firm, Selorm Adadevoh has been named the Industry Personality of the Year.

In addition, Head of Mobile Financial service, MTN Ghana, Eli Hini bagged home the Mobile Money Leadership Award for his role in taking MTN MoMo to its current booming levels.

MTN Customer Service department was adjudged Customer Experience of the Decade.

MTN won the Social Impact Award for its social responsibility projects dotted across the country.

The company also won the Mobile Money Provider of the Decade.

Standard Chartered Bank was not left out as it won two awards— the Mobile Banking App of the Year and Digital Bank of the Year.

There were also big wins for Vodafone, ABSA, UMB, Zenith Bank, DVLA, Inlaks, Techno and many other industry firms and players.

Giving his welcome speech at the award ceremony, InstinctWave CEO, Akin Naphtal commended industry players for creating a paradigm shift in the digital space and augmenting a tech transformation in all business sectors in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

While congratulating winners for the decade edition of the GITTA awards, he stated, “I am proud to be a part of the new wave, as technology has become our shield in these hard times and has been instrumental in the fight against the deadly virus.

“We find no better time than now to honour organisations and industry experts who have been behind these laudable achievements,” he stated.

Find the full list of winners at the 2020 GITTA Awards below:

11172020104338-8cs1wjivup-3fda6170-df11-450b-a409-bffb139b0b6e

11172020104350-txoaredq5l-7457ebd1-e0ba-405e-84bc-4a7904561689

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Technology
Modern Ghana Links
The Digital Series: Championing A Digital Culture
13.11.2020 | News
Twitter says it flagged 300,000 'misleading' tweets during US elections
13.11.2020 | News
WhatsApp lets messages vanish after seven days
05.11.2020 | News
The CIO Diaries: Championing A Cybersecurity Culture
05.11.2020 | News
Accra: Support Hardworking Entrepreneurs Working On Unique Businesses
03.11.2020 | News
'Baby Shark' becomes most-watched YouTube video ever with 7 billion plays
03.11.2020 | News
Infinix Unveils The New Note 8
02.11.2020 | News
NCA Holds Virtual Workshop on Lessons Learnt by the Telecoms Sector during the COVID-19 Crisis
31.10.2020 | News
Building quantum computing systems, one photon at a time
30.10.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

NDC Cause Of Amidu’s Resignation – Dennis Aboagye
2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo Didn't Intend For The Office To Be Headed By A La...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line