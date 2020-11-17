MTN, Eli Hini, StanChart, Others Win Big At 2020 GITTA Awards

MTN Ghana emerged as the biggest winner at this year’s Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA 2020) for making enormous strides in the past year as well as in the last decade.

The event saw industry players from the banking sector, telecommunications, and other fields recognized.

MTN Ghana has been awarded the Mobile Operator of the Decade.

With four other top awards for the telecom giants, the Chief Executive Officer for the firm, Selorm Adadevoh has been named the Industry Personality of the Year.

In addition, Head of Mobile Financial service, MTN Ghana, Eli Hini bagged home the Mobile Money Leadership Award for his role in taking MTN MoMo to its current booming levels.

MTN Customer Service department was adjudged Customer Experience of the Decade.

MTN won the Social Impact Award for its social responsibility projects dotted across the country.

The company also won the Mobile Money Provider of the Decade.

Standard Chartered Bank was not left out as it won two awards— the Mobile Banking App of the Year and Digital Bank of the Year.

There were also big wins for Vodafone, ABSA, UMB, Zenith Bank, DVLA, Inlaks, Techno and many other industry firms and players.

Giving his welcome speech at the award ceremony, InstinctWave CEO, Akin Naphtal commended industry players for creating a paradigm shift in the digital space and augmenting a tech transformation in all business sectors in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

While congratulating winners for the decade edition of the GITTA awards, he stated, “I am proud to be a part of the new wave, as technology has become our shield in these hard times and has been instrumental in the fight against the deadly virus.

“We find no better time than now to honour organisations and industry experts who have been behind these laudable achievements,” he stated.

Find the full list of winners at the 2020 GITTA Awards below: