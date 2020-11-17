Gonjaland Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of Yagbonwura

Gonjaland over the weekend marked the 10th anniversary of the reign of the Overlord of Gonja, Yagbonwura Tintumba Boressah in grand style.

Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boressah was enskinned Overlord of the Gonja traditional area 10 years ago at Nhyange and a decade on, Gonjas, government, politicians, other traditional rulers and well-wishers from across Ghana gathered at the Jakpa palace on Saturday to celebrate the leader of Gonja.

The Overlord used the opportunity to award individuals and institutions who have contributed to the peace, development and forward movement of the area.

In a speech read for him at the durbar to climax the anniversary, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boressah said: “the past 10 years has witnessed the enskinment of paramount chiefs in Gonjaland without much acrimony adding that Gonjaland stands tall as an island of peace.”

The Overlord further stated that “Gonjaland now has its destiny in her own hands by the creation of the Savannah region” and called on investors to take advantage of the resources of the region for mutual benefits.

The Savannah Regional Minister, Salifu Braimah Adam highlighted some developmental projects undertaken in the area.

“A bold and decisive president like Akufo-Addo has created the Savannah Region, he has implemented the free senior high school policy, he is working on our three most critical roads and has given water to our communities,” Mr. Salifu Braimah touted.

The Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo who led the government delegation to the ceremony in a speech of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo thanked the Overlord for his contribution to resolving the Dagbon chieftaincy dispute.

The President also called on the residents of Gonjaland to foster peace in the upcoming elections and not allow its youth to be used for violence and assured of the government’s commitment to developing the area.

“So I urge the youth of Gonja not to allow anyone to use them for violence. You are known for peace and you should live what you are known for,” he said.