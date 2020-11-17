Deputy UN Secretary-General Amina Mohammed Ends 2-Day Working Visit To Ghana

The Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), H.E Ms. Amina J. Mohammed on Monday, November 16 ended her two-day official visit to Ghana.

The purpose of the visit is part of a conscious plan by the UN to support efforts of governments towards the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including financing for development, COVID-19 socio-economic response, and recovery, as well as regional cooperation amongst West Africa countries.

During her visit, Ms Amina J. Mohammed had meetings with development partners and Civil Society Organizations among others.

She also visited project sites in Accra to appreciate the work of the global organization and its partners to support Ghana attain the SDGs and build back better post-COVID-19.

Addressing a press briefing to wrap up the official visit, Ms Amina J. Mohammed noted that the social-economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic has been severe in many countries and hence there is the need for the UN to listen to governments to be aware of the level of support they need.

Opening up on a meeting up with President Akufo-Addo, she indicated that discussions were held in his capacity as the chair of ECOWAS.

“We have also had discussions with him [President Nana Addo] on the micro economic responses that are needed and where we have the stimulus packages, where we are going to get the liquidity to fill the gaps and in the international there is a lot of conversations around not just debt relief but how we can bring more private sector financing into countries like Ghana”, Ms Amina J. Mohammed told journalists at the press briefing held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, Accra.

Scaling Ghana with 4 other countries she visited prior to the 2-day visit, Ms Amina Mohammed noted that Ghana is stable and stands a better chance of attracting financing from international partners.

“The countries we visited before here, Nigeria, Niger, Mali, Sierra Leone, in every single case they have very big challenges. This [Ghana perhaps of the 5 countries is the one that we see much more stability and therefore hope to build a more sort of ambitious program on your financing,” the UN Deputy Secretary-General added.

Ahead of the upcoming General Elections, Ms Amina Mohammed says the UN is confident that just like past free and fair elections conducted by the Electoral Commission, the same will be observed on December 7.