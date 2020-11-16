Ghanaian Youth Admonished To Embrace Farming

The Omanhene of Nkoranza who doubles as the President of Nkoranza traditional council, Nana Kwame Baffoe IV, has advised the youth in the country especially residents of Nkoranza traditional area to embrace the idea of going into farming.

With the current opportunities in the agrarian sector such as high yielding varieties, fertilizer, and financial assistance, it is imperative and lucrative to grab these golden opportunities and venture into farming, he said.

Nana Kwame Baffoe IV further explained that more and more people are going into farming because of the good return on their investments in agriculture.

"The President of the Republic of Ghana HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo knows the benefits of agriculture that why he introduced the planting for food and jobs flagship program which has boosted the morale of the youth in agriculture and this has made the country to become food security with the abundance of foodstuffs," he added.

Nana Kwame Baffoe IV urged the youth to put a stop to the rural-urban migration in search of non-existing greener pastures.

He said venturing into agriculture will not only make the young generation financially stable but will increase their well-being through an increase in income. This will also help to decongest the populated city of Accra where many people sleep on the streets due to lack of accommodation.

The chief expressed his fears as more and more young people leave the village to the rural areas as this may bring food shortage soon.

He reiterated the call by his excellency Nana Addo for the youth to consider converting their energy into something that can build their future.

Currently, most of the land tillers are aged and do not have the strength to continue their work, hence, the need to have a more energetic and strong generation to go into agriculture.