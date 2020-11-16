Mill's Son Signs Rawlings' Book Of Condolence

Mr Samuel Kofi Mills, the son of late President Professor John Evans Atta Mills, on Monday, signed the book of condolence opened for the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

He described late former President Rawlings as his hero and a great man, who would always be remembered by Ghanaians.

Mr Mills said the late President's demise came to him as a shock and that he always told him that his Daddy (late President Mills) was a great man.

---GNA