MMDAs Hold Regional Audit Exchange Meeting In Northern Region

The Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in; Savannah, North East, and Northern Regions held a regional audit exchange meeting in Tamale, Northern region to reinforce effectiveness and transparency in the discharge of their duties.

According to the Northern Regional Internal Auditor, Mr. Ali Sule, the meeting which included discussing the progress of the implementation of audit recommendations, and the challenges and lessons learnt, aimed at strengthening the capacities of the assemblies.

He added that the meeting also seeks to identify training needs among audit committee members, to share the Government Inclusive for Development (GovID) program with MMDAs, and to understand the expectations of MMDAs.

Speaking at the occasion, the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) Chief Director/RCD, Alhaji Alhassan Issahaku reiterated the purpose of the meeting, adding that, it is to assess both dos and don’ts of the MMDAs concerning the nature of spending.

He was emphatic that, with these contemporary times, MMDAs are found in unrealistic accountability and transparency issues, hence, sometimes queried by the head office.

This, he explained that the audit reports these days come with many problems emanating from the assemblies, leading to some officers been called to answer questions or even punished for their negligence of duty.

He, therefore, cautioned the MMDAs, finance officers, Internal auditors as well as the Budget Officers to take issues discussed at the meeting very seriously and ensure that, such mistakes and challenges would be a thing of the past.

The Chief Director noted that accountability, transparency, and probity guide the auditing procedures, thus Auditors should always caution the Assemblies to always remember the fact that delayed projects could cause a lot of accountability issues.

However, he expressed gratitude to GIZ for always assisting the MMDAs and assured the GIZ that all the lapses would soon be outdated.

The Chief Director on behalf of the NRCC thanked the participants for the zeal they took to attend the very important ceremony.