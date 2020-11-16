ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Jj Rawlings Confirmed Dead...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.11.2020 Social News

Gov't Not Politicising WASSCE With Results Data Analysis – GES

Gov't Not Politicising WASSCE With Results Data Analysis – GES
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

The Deputy Director-General for Ghana Education Service (GES), Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, has defended the Ministry of Education’s alleged politicisation of the data analysis of the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

According to him, the analysis is just an assessment of the effectiveness of the free SHS scheme, which was introduced by the Akufo-Addo led government.

The Ministry of Education has released a comparative analysis of the WASSCE results from 2015-2020.

The assessment covers the WASSCE performances of students comparatively under the NDC (2013-2016) and the NPP (2017-2020).

Speaking on Citi Breakfast Show, Mr. Tandoh suggested that the analysis was a way of showing the influence of free SHS since its implementation and was not, in any way, meant to politicize the WASSCE results.

“Obviously, while I think I cannot directly speak to it, we already know the issues and the anticipation that people had in terms of the free SHS. In 2018, people were talking about the fact that free SHS has come to dilute quality, people are always bashing free SHS in terms of the fact that it is compromising on quality education and so for the Ministry of Education, which is headed by a government appointee, obviously they also want to show that they have not performed badly and I think the data speaks for itself.”

“The argument around free SHS diluting quality actually didn’t hold water if you compare like for like,” he added.

The GES Deputy Director-General stated that “my Director-General is presiding over the free SHS as the implementing person and he has been lashed over the past four years such that the policy is diluting quality. So, what my boss, as well as Mr. Prince Armah, is doing is to look at the performance of the first beneficiaries of the free SHS.”

---citinewsroom

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Mill's Son Signs Rawlings' Book Of Condolence
16.11.2020 | News
Resign – Manasseh Tells Amidu
16.11.2020 | News
Rawlings: UN Team Signs Rawlings' Book Of Condolence
16.11.2020 | News
Mahama, Wife Sign Rawlings’ Book Of Condolence
16.11.2020 | News
Lawyers ‘Abandon’ Wontumi In Defamation Case Against Ibrahim Mahama
16.11.2020 | News
E/R: 50-Year-Old Man Killed By Tricycle On Akyem Dwenase Dusty Road As Residents Threaten To Boycott Election 20202
16.11.2020 | News
E/R: One Dead, Others Injured After Minibus Somersaults On Accra-Kumasi Highway
16.11.2020 | News
A/R: Five killed in Obuasi-Dunkwa Lorry Accident
16.11.2020 | News
Election 2020: Ghana Must Protect What We Have In Honour My Father – Zanetor
16.11.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

[Full Letter] Akufo-Addo Has Not Been Able To Ensure His Ind...
17 minutes ago

Breaking News: Amidu Resigns As Special Prosecutor Over Agya...
43 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line