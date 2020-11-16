Resign – Manasseh Tells Amidu

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has asked Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu to resign from his post following his persistent complaints about inadequacies in his office.

It comes after the Special Prosecutor blamed his investigators for his inability to investigate corruption claims against the dismissed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) Adjenim Boateng Adjei.

Manasseh whose work led to the removal of the PPA boss from office by the President told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr that the Special Prosecutor must be bold and resign in order to draw attention to the problems of the office.

“My surprise is why Martin Amidu hasn’t resigned. Because he keeps giving one reason to the other, if all of these is continuing and you have no solution to it, the best is to resign so they could be some attention to the challenges in that office.

“You have somebody in office and for 3 years the only work he’s done is the Agyapa deal. So if there are challenges that are not being resolved, the best thing for him [Martin Amidu] is to resign,” he emphasised.