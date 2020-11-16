ModernGhanalogo

16.11.2020 Social News

Mahama, Wife Sign Rawlings’ Book Of Condolence

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama Monday morning signed the Book of Condolence for the late former President and Founder of the party, Jerry John Rawlings, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The former President wrote: “You played many parts and had such a profound impact on our country and our lives.”

The former military dictator died Thursday, November 12, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after a short illness.

Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye, the Chief Justice, Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah among other Justices of the Supreme Court also signed the book on Monday.

Daughter of the former President, Dr Zanetor Rawlings, her siblings and family members also visited the AICC to sign the book.

