Tension Mounts Over Installation of Another Accra Zabarma Chief In Accra

Whenever violence is mentioned, fingers are pointed at political conflicts and election periods which often happens every four year.

In recent times, Chieftaincy issues are on the rise, becoming an avenue of violence due to multiple installation of Chiefs in one Community or tribe.

This act of multiple installation of Chiefs results in loss of lives and properties, as well as creates divisions in communities. Rival chiefs manipulate the youth to kill and destroy for their benefits.

Information from a reliable source within the Zongos and Zabarma Communities in the Greater Accra Region told this portal that there is brewing tension which could result in possible loss of life and cause chaos if the security agencies and appropriate stakeholders fail to act fast.

The source revealed that there is an upcoming installation of a Greater Accra Zabarma Chief against the already installed Greater Accra Zabarma Chief, Sarki Pro-Umar Tanko Abubakar.

According to the source, the organizers and the self-style Greater Accra Zabarma Chief, one Musah Yahaya Yendu, have hired the services of land guards to protect them in a bid to achieve the aim of installing himself while the existing Chief is still performing his duties.

However, an invitation letter sighted by this reporter further indicates that the said installation will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Kawokudi Park in Accra.

The invite stated that Musah Yahaya Yendu, will be celebrating his twenty years anniversary, this according to the source is a ploy to divert attention and rather install himself as the Greater Accra Zabarma Chief.

The source revealed that this agenda by Musah Yahaya Yendu to install himself has been opposed by the elders and people of the Zabarma Community in Accra, hence his move to deploy the services of land guards.

The source further revealed that the Zongo and Zabarma youth have vowed to take the law into their own hands to stop the said ‘illegal installation'.

Further investigations conducted by this reporter reveals that Musah Yahaya Yendu is the Abeka Zabarma Chief and has held himself as such on many radio interviews. Also, documents intercepted by this reporter confirms that Musah Yahaya Yendu is the Abeka Chief.

All efforts to reach the Greater Accra Zabarma Chief, Pro-Umar Tanko Abubakar and the Zabarma Abeka Chief, Musah Yahaya Yendu, has proved futile.

We shall keep our readers updated on further developments.