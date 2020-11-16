E/R: One Dead, Others Injured After Minibus Somersaults On Accra-Kumasi Highway

Listen to article

At least one person has died with seven others injured in a fatal accident on the Nkawkaw stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway of the Eastern Region.

The accident occurred when a Toyota Hiace minibus with registration Number GS 5980 -19 from Accra heading to Kumasi with fourteen passengers on board, knocked dead a 52-year-old man identified as Kojo Asiedu who was crossing the road.

The impact caused the vehicle to somersault and landed into a ditch at the edge of the road.

Some of the passengers on board the vehicle including the driver sustained injuries and were rushed to Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw for treatment.

According to the Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargeant Francis Gomado, the local Police upon receipt of information rushed to the scene and extended its investigations to the hospital where the following victims; Nana Apenteng aged 43, Francis Adu Gyan, 37, Akua Serwaa,58, Janet Barfo,42, Vera Adobea aged 35, Gifty Boafo,29, and the driver Ebenezer Amoah,41, were met receiving treatment.

He said the body of the deceased was inspected and deposited at same Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

