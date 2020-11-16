ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.11.2020 Social News

E/R: One Dead, Others Injured After Minibus Somersaults On Accra-Kumasi Highway

E/R: One Dead, Others Injured After Minibus Somersaults On Accra-Kumasi Highway
Listen to article

At least one person has died with seven others injured in a fatal accident on the Nkawkaw stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway of the Eastern Region.

The accident occurred when a Toyota Hiace minibus with registration Number GS 5980 -19 from Accra heading to Kumasi with fourteen passengers on board, knocked dead a 52-year-old man identified as Kojo Asiedu who was crossing the road.

The impact caused the vehicle to somersault and landed into a ditch at the edge of the road.

Some of the passengers on board the vehicle including the driver sustained injuries and were rushed to Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw for treatment.

According to the Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargeant Francis Gomado, the local Police upon receipt of information rushed to the scene and extended its investigations to the hospital where the following victims; Nana Apenteng aged 43, Francis Adu Gyan, 37, Akua Serwaa,58, Janet Barfo,42, Vera Adobea aged 35, Gifty Boafo,29, and the driver Ebenezer Amoah,41, were met receiving treatment.

He said the body of the deceased was inspected and deposited at same Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

---kasapafm

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Mahama, Wife Sign Rawlings’ Book Of Condolence
16.11.2020 | News
Lawyers ‘Abandon’ Wontumi In Defamation Case Against Ibrahim Mahama
16.11.2020 | News
E/R: 50-Year-Old Man Killed By Tricycle On Akyem Dwenase Dusty Road As Residents Threaten To Boycott Election 20202
16.11.2020 | News
A/R: Five killed in Obuasi-Dunkwa Lorry Accident
16.11.2020 | News
Election 2020: Ghana Must Protect What We Have In Honour My Father – Zanetor
16.11.2020 | News
Some NPC Board Members Plot To Remove Executive Director And Take Over — Staff
16.11.2020 | News
Dumsor Reduced By 52% Due To Huge Investment – ECG
16.11.2020 | News
Mfantseman MP’s Murder: Judge On Leave; Case Moved To Nov 30
16.11.2020 | News
CHRAJ Understated Ex-PPA CEO’s Bank Deposits – Amidu Reveals
16.11.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Mahama, Wife Sign Rawlings’ Book Of Condolence
25 minutes ago

Lawyers ‘Abandon’ Wontumi In Defamation Case Against Ibrahim...
27 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line