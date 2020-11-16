A/R: Five killed in Obuasi-Dunkwa Lorry Accident

Five people have been confirmed dead by the Ashanti Regional Police Command after a Toyota Hilux pick-up and a Mercedes Sprinter bus collided head-on on the Obuasi-Dunkwa road on Saturday evening.

The deceased include a 50-year-old Mustapha Iddrisu, the driver of the Toyota Hilux pick-up.

Seventeen others who are in critical condition are on admission at the Obuasi Government and Anglogold Ashanti hospitals.

The bodies of the deceased have also been deposited at the hospital awaiting public identification.

According to Police, the pick-up vehicle with registration number GC 9888-20 was traveling from Obuasi direction towards Dunkwa with four persons on board at about 6:40pm on Saturday.

Ashanti Regional Commander of the Police Motor, Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Superintendent Emmanuel Adu Boahen says, the driver, upon reaching a section of the road at the outskirts of Adinkra, allegedly attempted to overtake another vehicle.

But in the process veered off his lane and collided with the Sprinter bus with registration number AW 6620-13.

The police are therefore appealing to the residence of Obuasi to assist the police to identify the deceased family.

