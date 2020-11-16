Jane Naana Visits Agyinasare Church On Sunday

Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman on Sunday morning, 15th November visited the Dzowulu branch of the Perez Chapel International to worship with congregants.

The former Education Minister had called off her campaign tour to join John Dramani and the NDC mourn with the family of former President Jerry John Rawlings who died on Thursday, 12th November, 2020.

In a brief remark, Mrs Opoku-Agyeman admonished Ghanaians to take a cue from Abraham who used his privilege of communicating with God directly to help vulnerable people.

Quoting from the Holy Bible in the book of Genesis 18, Professor Naana Opoku-Agyeman stated “As Christians, we always take our cue from the Bible. I want to refer you to one of my favourite passages. It is this passage in Genesis 18, where God confides in Abraham, that he is going to destroy Sodom and Gomorrah. But the lesson I am picking from that passage is the closeness, the privilege that Abraham had to have God speak directly to him.”

She continued “And what does Abraham use the opportunity for? He does not use the opportunity for himself. He could have asked for anything but he used that privilege to speak on behalf of others. That is what power should be, to return power to the powerless. He used his power of the physical presence of God, to speak for people who didn’t even know that God was about to destroy them because of something they had done wrong. May we use our privilege in the service of others, not because they have been able to thank us but because it is right so to do.”

Professor Naana Opoku-Agyeman was accompanied by some national executives of the party including former Deputy Education Minister Okudzeto Ablakwa, Sam George, parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon John Dumelo and Joyce Bawa Mogtari.

However, Presiding Bishop, Charles Agyinasare acknowledged the decorum nature of Jane Naana's campaign since her selection by former President Mahama as his running mate for the 2020 elections.

While he urges Ghanaians to go out and cast their votes, the revered Bishop also called on political parties especially NDC, NPP and other stakeholders in the political arena to give Ghana a peaceful elections.

Bishop Agyinasare further admonished the Electoral Commission and the Security Agencies to be professional in the conduct during the elections on 7th December, 2020.