I Won’t Mourn Rawlings, My Knowing Rawlings Have All Been Bitter — Dr Eric Addo-Danquah

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Member of the NPP’s communications team, Dr Eric Addo-Danquah says that he will not mourn the late Jerry John Rawlings.

According to him, he has never had a good experience with the former leader since knowing him.

The former President passed on at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on November 12 after a short illness.

President Akufo-Addo subsequently declared seven-days of national mourning with all players from the political divide heeding.

But Dr Addo-Danquah insists he will not join in the mourning.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr he said: “I won’t mourn Rawlings because of my personal experience. My life, my environment, and my knowing JJ Rawlings have all been bitter,” he added.

He also questioned why the late president will be given a state burial, noting “in any case, if the person [Rawlings] has died of #COVID19, why is he being kept there to be given a state burial?”

Jerry John Rawlings the longest-serving Ghanaian president after a 16-year military and democratic stint.

Heiss the first president under Ghana’s 4th republic.

---Starrfm

