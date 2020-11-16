ModernGhanalogo

16.11.2020 Tributes & Condolences

Condolences To The Bereaved Family Of The Late President Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings Rtd.

By Chamba Youth Association
Condolences To The Bereaved Family Of The Late President Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings Rtd.
With deep sorrow, the President and the entire executives of the Chamba Youth Association extend its condolence to the bereaved family of our Late President Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings Rtd.

Today Thursday the 12th of November, 2020 mark another sad day in our History, the patriotic son of Ghana has been called to our ancestral home. Death has indeed laid its icy hand on our beloved late president whose rule has contributed to the development of Ghana and Africa as a whole.

The whole of Ghana is bereaved, Chamba Youth Association is bereaved.

J.J. You will not be forgotten.

Damrifa Duɛ Hyɛ Dɛn

Babs-Khalid Hassan

(President)

