16.11.2020 Social News

Kings Voice Theological University Holds 4th Graduation Ceremony

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Listen to article

The Kings voice Theological Seminary, a Christian University has held its fourth annual graduation ceremony on Saturday November 14 at Anlo Afiadenyigba junction in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region.

A total of 20 students who studied various religious subjects were given certificates for academic and behavioral excellence.

Some 12 students comprising four females and eight males undergone diploma courses whilst eight students, two females and six males also engaged in general certificate courses from the school.

Mr Nicholas Fiator, President of the Students Representative Council (SRC), in his speech, thanked the various lecturers and leaders of the school for the best of tuition, guidance and leadership training they enjoyed during their stay.

He also urged his colleagues to practice all that were taught in the field of God's work in other to win more souls for Christ.

Apostle Dr Emmanuel Eliklim Fiagbedzi, Founder and the General Overseer of the School, stated "to be God's servant is a calling and one must practice what God has been called for."

"Certificate is just a paper, but the practices of the Word of God is what is more important," he added.

He further challenged all the past, present and graduating students to be good leaders and work up to the task in all activities.

Mrs Faith Amedorme Ahu and Mr Daniel Yeborwo were adjudged best students.

Apostle Dr Richard Buafour, the immediate past General Overseer of the Lords Pentecostal Church International was the invited guest for the programme.

He tasked the graduands to live well for God's glory.

Other dignitaries include Apostle William Tettey, Reverend Dr Raymond Sogah, Apostle Sampson Mawuli Azameti, Reverend Gershon Amedorme, pastor Clemence Aklorbortu, pastor Wise Sagah and others.

