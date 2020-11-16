Stop Playing Politics With The Legacy Of Late President  Rawlings—Group Warns

Listen to article

The Caucus for Democratic Governance, Ghana (CDG-GH), is calling on the Government to stop playing politics with the legacy of the late former President J J Rawlings. This is highly disrespectful, unacceptable and falls short of National cohesion.

To open a book of condolence for the late former President J J Rawlings and to prevent former President John Mahama and NDC National Executives from signing, is - to say the least - unfair and smells politicking.

I think the President must know, that the NDC since 1992 has been in the trenches with the late Founder J J Rawlings in their political battles against NPP, and will continue with him in spirit as Founder of the NDC Party.

It, therefore, smells hypocritical and contradictory when those who stripped late President Rawlings naked of his Diplomatic Immunity and bitterly challenged his Ghanaian citizenship in court are now shedding crocodile tears and pretending to invoke none existent love for his remains.

CDG-GH can confirm, that former President J J Rawlings, before his death was a standing member of the NDC, the Founder of the NDC Party, and life Chairman of the Council of Elders of the NDC Party. Anyone who seeks to honour the legacy of late President J J Rawlings as a Statesman must first learn to honour his brain work- the NDC Party.

Dr. E.K.Hayford

Executive Director, CDG-GH

0277606338