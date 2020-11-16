WASSCE 2020: 70% Of "Akufo-Addo Graduates" Can't Enter University—Educationist

WAEC released WASSCE'20 results last Thursday. The results for the core subjects reveal that, out of a total of 375, 763 candidates who sat the exams,

1. English

57.34% passed (A1-C6)

42.66% failed (D7-F9)

2. Maths

65.71% passed (A1-C6)

34.29 failed (D7-F9)

3. Science

52.53% passed (A1-C6)

47.47% failed (D7-F9)

4. Social

64.31% passed (A1-C6)

35.69 failed (D7-F9)

Following the release of the result, Counsellor Daniel Fenyi has revealed that, about 70% of the graduates, who the President usually called "Akufo Addo Graduates" cannot access university education with their grades.

The respected counsellor and educationist indicated that, the 47.47% who couldn't pass "Integrated Science" automatically cannot be admitted into the university.

The remaining 42.66%, 34.29% and 35.69% (totalling 112.64%) who didn't pass English, Maths and Social Studies respectively could constitute an additional 30% (given that there are intersections, i.e. 1 student may fail 2/3 core subjects). Hence, about 70% can't progress to the university without a resit.

Counsellor Daniel Fenyi made this revelation on Kingdom 99.3FM last Saturday morning when he analysed the WASSCE results as an educationist.

The Counsellor insisted that before one gains admission into the university, one must obtain at least C6 in all the four core subjects (for three to be selected, i.e. English, Maths and either Science or Social) and any three elective subjects.

To him, it should be noted each specific university programme has its specific cut off grade hence any student who gets 36 (the required aggregate) even hardly gets admission due to the competitive nature of the admission processes. For example, to pursue Law, Medicine one must get aggregate 6 or 7, etc.

Counsellor Daniel Fenyi made the following recommendations about the educational system.

1. The free SHS policy needs a serious review. In 2019, 346, 098 candidates wrote the exams while in 2020, 375, 763 candidates wrote it. The increase in number is just 29, 665. Hence, the free SHS is not as impactful as it's being politically twisted and hyped. To him, the increase in number does not merit the compromise in quality.

2. The double-track system must be abolished immediately. It's a lazy approach.

3. Ghana must depoliticize the education system and allow trained educationists and technocrats to man the sector.

4. Universities must conduct entrance examinations before they admit the few who passed. Most results are not genuine- the excessive leakage of questions could contribute to it.

