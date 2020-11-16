ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.11.2020 Education

2020 WASSCE Results Can’t Be Solely Attributed To Free SHS Policy – IFEST

2020 WASSCE Results Can’t Be Solely Attributed To Free SHS Policy – IFEST
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Institute For Education Studies (IFEST) has asserted that the performance of students in this year's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) cannot be attributed to the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy.

The results indicate improvements in the performance of the English Language and Mathematics as compared to 2019, whereas Integrated Science and Social Studies saw a decline in the performance of candidates.

The results, which were released on Friday, November 13, 2020, have sparked arguments among some Ghanaians, many of which claim the Free SHS policy has lowered the standard of education the students received.

But the Executive Director of IFEST, Peter Anti insists that the outcome of the Free SHS policy must be observed for a number of years before drawing a correlation between the quality of education under the policy and the performance of WASSCE candidates.

“One year is woefully inadequate to make any policy decision or judgment. Those who want to make political capital out of it can do that, but professionally, it is not right to make a policy judgment on a big policy like the free SHS within a year.”

“Whatever results we had this year can be attributed to so many factors. How then do you know what exactly to attribute it to? Look out for the next two to three years, then you can do a longitudinal analysis of the results of students that were solely admitted unto the free SHS stream,” he added.

He further drummed home his point that “until the policy is studied for some time, judgments on its impact on student performance will be inaccurate. Analysing last year and this year’s results, it will be realised that last year’s came in with an average minimum aggregate of 38, whereas this year’s came in with a minimum of 54. You cannot even compare the two. We need to professionally take our time and follow the policy for a little more time to be able to make a very robust, conclusive judgment on it,” he said.

WAEC last week released the provisional results of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

The Council in a statement said the students’ performance in English and Mathematics increased in 2020 as compared to 2019 while performance in Integrated Science and Social studies dipped in 2020 compared to the previous year.

English Language – 48.96% in 2019 to 57.34% in 2020.

Mathematics (Core) – 65.31% in 2019 to 65.71% in 2020.

Integrated Science – 63.17% in 2019 to 52.53% in 2020.

Social Studies – 75.43% in 2019 to 64.31% in 2020.

A total of 375,763 candidates from 976 schools sat for the examination representing “8.6% higher than the 2019 candidates of 346,098. The 2020 entry figure was made up of 187,581 (49.9%) males and 188,182 (50.1%) females.”

— citinewsroom

More Education
Modern Ghana Links
2020 WASSCE Results Out; 2,383 Candidates Papers Cancelled
13.11.2020 | News
‘Education In The New Normal’- The Focus Of Discussion At The 30th Edition Of The Business Breakfast Meeting Scheduled For November 20
13.11.2020 | News
UEW Renews Partnership With Methodist University College
12.11.2020 | News
Kumasi: Free SHS Graduates Association Program Records Low Turn-Out After ASEPAs Condemnation
12.11.2020 | News
Sam Quarcoo Supports 3 Schools With Items Worth USD $19K Items
11.11.2020 | News
EducationUSA To Hold Free, Virtual U.S. College Fair For Interested Ghanaian Students November 18 – 19, 2020
09.11.2020 | News
Napo Cautions School Heads Not To Sack Students For PTA Levy
06.11.2020 | News
Mpampanimhene Advises Parents, Youth To Take Advantage Of FREE SHS 
04.11.2020 | News
Pentecost University To Induct New Vice-Chancellor Into Office
03.11.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Alavanyo Chiefs Eulogise Ex-President Rawlings
2 hours ago

Let’s Win 2020 Elections To Honour Rawlings’ Memory – Asiedu...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line