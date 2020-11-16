C/R: Man Arrested For Killing Girlfriend’s Daughter

Listen to article

A 27-year-old man, Ebenezer Antwi has been picked up by the police in Assin Awisem in the Central Region for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s daughter.

Police reports indicate that the suspect on Saturday November 14, 2020 had a confrontation with this girlfriend and physically assaulted. He also seized her young daughter.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Central Regional Police Command, Sergeant Isaac Evans Ettie who narrated the incident to Citi News said, “one Alice Gbeve of Assin Awisem reported to the police in the area that about 10:30am on the 14th of November, 2020, her boyfriend Ebenezer Antwi assaulted her and took her daughter, two year old Victoria Twumasi with him and never returned”.

He said after police followed up on the case, they gathered intelligence that led to the arrest of the suspect, Ebenezer Antwi while on his way to Assin Asaman.

Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the police that he had poisoned his girlfriend’s daughter, Victoria Twumasi, with weedicide, known as “gramoxone” and placed the body under a cocoa tree.

“A search was conducted by the Police and the body of the girl was found under a cocoa tree. The body was subsequently deposited at the Twifo Praso Government Hospital for preservation”.

Police say they are conducting further investigations into the matter.