Ghana To Export Machine Parts In Few Months To Come---Prof.Frimpong Boateng

Prof.Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation has said that Ghana is set to export machine parts in a few months with the construction of the Foundry and retooling center in the country.

According to him, the facility, would facilitate cutting-edge research in foundry technology to provide new materials and processes for Ghanaian industries to remain competitive, while producing metal cast products, especially from aluminum, that could be sold both locally and internationally, particularly to immediate neighboring countries.

This was revealed during a visit to the site last Friday.

The Sector Minister explained that “we will develop molds that will improve the manufacturing of machine parts for the automobile and manufacturing industries and agro-processing implements to support the Government’s initiative on One-District-One-Factory.”

He said, the establishment of the first major Foundry and a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine tools Centre in Ghana at the premises of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) is progressing steadily and is expected to be completed and handed over in five Months time.

Speaking to Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, after a visit to the site, he said the facility was fully funded by the Government of Ghana and was expected to be completed within nine months of which four months have already elapsed, with the potential to be among the greatest legacies of President Akufo-Addo for Ghana.

Professor Frimpong-Boateng indicated that when completed, Ghana would also be in the position to modernise the metal recycling units of many small-scale foundries and that the Ministry would collaborate with the Association of Ghana Industries, to train personnel on new materials and processes.

He revealed that the project on the site of atomic premises is another important milestone in its history, and acknowledged the massive initiative by himself and the president, for showing true leadership and commitment towards improving science, technology, and innovation for national development

"It is revealing and refreshing that the foundry was being established at a time when the Ghana Nuclear Power Programme (GNPP) had chalked a significant milestone, with the Phase One Programme Comprehensive Report submitted to the seat of Government".

He said as the country progressed with its Nuclear Power Programme (NPP), it would become imperative to acquire the required equipment and to build the appropriate local technical competencies in order to produce the needed replaceable parts for the nuclear power plants.

This, he said, would be important if Ghana wanted to stay relevant and active in the nuclear industry, adding that, the issue of localisation and industrial involvement was of prime importance not only to the GNPP but the International Atomic Energy Agency.

For Ghana to fully rake in the benefits of a nuclear program, the local industries must be well equipped to support the nuclear industry, thus the establishment of the Centre presented a good basis for building local competences in the manufacturing and industrial sector that could support the nuclear industry.

He said foundry technology had proven to be important in developed economies and would be very crucial in Ghana’s efforts to develop her manufacturing industry and expand the economy.

“It, therefore, holds a great promise of opening new research areas and opportunities for the casting industry, and for the development of our young generation of scientists and artisans,” he said.