FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
15.11.2020 Regional News

3rd Market Disinfection: We Will Redouble Our Efforts In COVID-19 Fight—Bolga MCE

Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon Joseph Amiyurre Atura, has assured that his municipality will redouble its efforts to prevent a second wave of Covid infection.

“The will mean collaborating with the Ministry of Health (MoH) to ensure that the various entries into the municipality have health personnel who will be taking the temperatures of people coming into the municipality,” he said.

Additionally, the municipality will intensify education on the need for the residents to observe COVID preventive measures.

The Bolgatanga MCE made the observation while speaking to journalists on Saturday at the Jubilee Park during the launch of the 3rd phase of market disinfection in the Upper East Region.

According to Mr Amiyuree Atura, the municipality will ensure that residents are always in their nose masks in addition to observing the other safety protocols—washing of hands and social distancing.

The disinfections in markets and other public spaces, he noted, have helped a great deal in the Covid fight in his municipality.

“The government’s disinfection exercises are doing a lot for market women in Bolga, particularly in the wake of the Covid pandemic,” he said.

He said it had also contributed to killing other viruses and bacteria and other disease vectors, especially in the markets.

The MCE indicated that was refreshing that there was no active cases in the Bolga municipality as at now. He attributed that to some proactive measures taken by the municipality to contain the spread of the virus. That, he stressed, should not be a reason for the municipality to relax in its efforts to battle in disease.

Shortly after the launch, the Zoomlion disinfection crew moved to the Bolga Old market to disinfect the market. Other markets that were disinfected included the Bawku market, Paga, and Navrongo.

The exercise, which lasted for two days (Saturday, November 15 – Sunday, November 15, 2020), was organised by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in partnership with Zoomlion Ghana Limited. It was part of the government’s continuous efforts to battle Covid-19.

11152020103040-vaqdthfssn-whatsapp-image-2020-11-15-at-8.32.59-am.jpeg

11152020103041-8cs1vjhuup-whatsapp-image-2020-11-15-at-8.32.58-am-1.jpeg

11152020103042-i41p266ffa-whatsapp-image-2020-11-15-at-8.32.58-am.jpeg

11152020103042-uaqctgfsrm-whatsapp-image-2020-11-15-at-8.32.57-am-2.jpeg

11152020103043-i4dp266gfa-whatsapp-image-2020-11-15-at-8.32.57-am-1.jpeg

11152020103044-m5htk8v331-whatsapp-image-2020-11-15-at-8.32.57-am.jpeg

11152020103045-8cs1vjhuup-whatsapp-image-2020-11-15-at-8.32.56-am-2.jpeg

11152020103046-1i830o4bau-whatsapp-image-2020-11-15-at-8.32.56-am-1.jpeg

