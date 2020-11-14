Two Domestic Workers Jailed 7years For Stealing

Two domestic workers have been sentenced to 7years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court for stealing $14,000 and GH¢ 10,500 belonging to their mistress.

Dorcas Ahenkorah is to serve four years, while Regina Akosua A. Aboagyewaa will serve three years.

The two were found guilty on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime and stealing at the end of the trial presided over by Mrs Ellen Ofei Ayeh.

In the case of Regina, she is said to have used her share of the booty to rent a two bedroom and purchased a mobile phone and other personal effects.

Dorcas also is said to have used her share of the booty to renovate her father's house at Akim Awisa in the Eastern Region.

The court however earlier on acquitted and charged one Bright Amoah who was charged with abetment of crime.

Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fusieni Yakubu said the complainant Nana Adwoa Agyeman Afrifah is a businesswoman residing at Labone Estates in Accra.

Prosecution said Regina and Dorcas were house helps to the complainant and they resided in the same house with the complainant, while Bright, unemployed resided at Mallam Gbawe and a fiancée of Regina.

The Prosecutor said Regina lived with complainant for about six years while Dorcas also lived with her for about three years.

Prosecution said the complainant was experiencing series of theft of her money in her bedroom, but did not know who was behind the theft so she did not report the case to the Police.

According to Prosecution on December 21, last year, the complainant kept white envelopes containing GH¢ 15,000 and $ 14,000 in her Brown lady's hand bag under her bed.

On December 22, last year, the complainant checked the money at where she kept it and detected that GH¢ 10,500 and the $ 14,000 had been stolen.

Prosecution said the complainant suspected the convicts as those who might have stolen the monies.

Upon her suspicion, the complainant invited Regina and Dorcas and questioned them about the rate at which her monies was disappearing in her bedroom and they admitted that they had been stealing the monies.

Prosecution said both of them told the complainant what they used the money.

Regina and Dorcas mentioned to the complainant what they used the stolen money for and Regina later led the complainant to retrieve the items she used the booty to acquire.

Prosecution said on December 30, the complainant reported the matter to the Police and accused were arrested.

During investigation, Regina admitted in her investigation caution statement that she mooted the idea with Dorcas and Dorcas agreed to it.

Regina said Dorcas kept watch, while she stole their mistress.

Prosecution said Regina bought some personal effects, a phone totalling GH¢ 5,513.

Additionally Regina stated that she rented a two-bedroom apartment at Mallam Gbawe at a cost of GH¢ 7,200, where she intended to go and stay with her fiancée Bright.

Prosecution said Dorcas also had GH¢ 43,500 as her share of the stolen money and used same to renovate her father's house at Akim Awisa.

Dorcas bought herself a mobile phone.

Police investigation led to the retrieval of $2,100 equivalent to GH¢ 11,550 and GH¢ 100 from Regina.

In case of Regina $1,700 equivalent of 9,350 and GH¢ 3,760 was retrieved from Dorcas.

—GNA