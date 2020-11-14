Rawlings' Death: Mahama Signs NDC's Book Of Condolence After Allegedly Blocked By NPP

Listen to article

Infuriated by the alleged attempts by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to sideline them from taking charge of the funeral arrangements of their late founder Jerry John Rawlings, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has opened what appears to be a counter book of condolence for the late ex-President.

The Rawlings book of condolence which has been stationed at the NDC's headquarters in Adabraka, Accra saw former President John Mahama and other dignitaries of the party pen down their kind words.

Same has been opened at all regional offices and all branches of the party.

This was after the General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia alleged that the NPP had prevented former President Mahama from signing the book of condolence opened by the State in honour of the late former president Jerry John Rawlings.

According to him, the officials said they had been given orders to prevent the presidential candidate of the party Mr Rawlings founded, from signing his late boss’ book of condolence.

“We were at the residence of the family to offer our condolences. The maternal family from Anlo was represented, the nuclear family as well. We were led by our flagbearer. Upon arrival, we were informed that the book of condolences had been taken to the Conference Centre, so we should go there. By the time we reached there, the state officials had locked up the International Conference Centre, taking the book away.”

“When we enquired, we were told that they had been directed to prevent Mr. Mahama from signing,” he intimated.

Hijacking Rawlings' funeral

The NDC scribe further accused President Akufo-Addo of hijacking the funeral processes of the late former President.

“The President has refused to recognize that the man belongs to NDC, and he is the founder of NDC. Everything about this funeral so far depicts an attempt by an opponent to hijack the funeral of the founding father of our political party, and we don't think the funeral of our party founder ought to be organized somewhere, and we get invited,” Asiedu Nketia added.

NDC organises separate funeral for Rawlings

The NDC has rolled out separate funeral activities for the late founder of the party Jerry John Rawlings beginning on Sunday, November 15.

The party will begin with a night vigil at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle on Sunday evening to celebrate the lost heroes.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, he urges all party members, sympathizers and loved ones to brace the occasion.

He further urged all branches, constituencies, and regions to begin the funeral activities for the of the party.

According to him, the late president is the founder of the NDC party and therefore the ruling NPP has no right to cry more than the bereaved.

In plain terms, it is the position of the NDC to plan the funeral activities of the late President and an invitation extended to NPP, not the other way round.

