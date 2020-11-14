NDC Outlines Funeral Activities For Rawlings

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rolled out funeral activities for the late founder of the party Jerry John Rawlings beginning on Sunday, November 15.

The party will begin with a night vigil at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle on Sunday evening to celebrate the lost heroes.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, he urges all party members, sympathizers and loved ones to brace the occasion.

He further urged all branches, constituencies, and regions to begin the funeral activities for the of the party.

The NDC scribe has accused President Akufo-Add and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of hijacking the funeral of the late former President.

According to him, the late president is the founder of the NDC party and therefore the ruling NPP has no right to cry more than the bereaved.

In plain terms, it is the position of the NDC to plan the funeral of the late President and an invitation extended to NPP, not the other way round.

“The President has refused to recognize that the man belongs to NDC, and he is the founder of NDC. Everything about this funeral so far depicts an attempt by an opponent to hijack the funeral of the founding father of our political party, and we don't think the funeral of our party founder ought to be organized somewhere, and we get invited,” Asiedu Nketia added.

Read full statement below:

The NDC Party is in deep shock following the sudden demise of our Founder Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, Former President of the Republic of Ghana. We honour the life of this bold, courageous and outspoken icon who was driven by deep love for his country and the downtrodden.

At a meeting of the Political Committee of the Party on Friday morning, we reaffirmed the Party’s commitment to celebrate the life of our dear Founder, and decided on the following:

a. Books of condolence will be opened at the NDC National Headquarters, Regional offices and Constituency offices;

b. Party offices will be draped in red and black, and party flags will fly at half-mast during our period of mourning;

c. A vigil will be held in Accra at the Obra Spot on Sunday, from 5pm till midnight.

The late President Rawlings lived a simple life and abhorred ostentation of any sort. It is therefore the intention of the Party to organize funeral related activities in line with his long cherished ideals and the principles he stood for.

Accordingly, it has been decided that the NDC’s funeral activities for the Founder will begin immediately and continue through till his burial.

The Committee directs that all regions, constituencies and branches should organize appropriate funeral related activities at their various levels.

In pursuit of President Rawling’s strong convictions of probity, accountability and transparency, the NDC will continue our fight to rid the country of corruption, nepotism and cronyism.

We will not take our eyes off the ball until our goal is achieved.

We call on all NDC supporters and well-wishers of the Party to join us in celebrating the life of our great Founder and to honour his sacrifice for the nation.

Johnson Asiedu, Nketia

General secretary, NDC