14.11.2020 Press Statement

GCPP Consoles With The Family Of H.E. Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings (rtd)

The Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) camp was struck by deep sorry when the news of the sudden departure of His Excellency Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings(rtd), former President of our beloved country Ghana reached us.

Truly, the history of this country and especially this 4th Republic cannot be told without the deep footprints and enormous contributions of Former President Rawlings. This is not just a loss to the family but a loss to the whole nation, African continent and the world at large.

On behalf of the rank and file of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) and my own behalf, we express our deepest and sincere condolence to the immediate family and pray to the almighty God for strength and comfort.

The party has put on hold our campaign which was ongoing in the Ashanti Region to observe the seven days mourning in honour of our late former President.

Ghana has really lost a great son. May His soul rest peacefully.

Signed:

Dr Henry Herbert Lartey

GCPP Presidential Candidate

DOWNLOAD FILE: 11142020120017-k5grj7u2h1-gcpp-mourns-former-president-rawlings.pdf

