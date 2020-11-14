ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
14.11.2020 General News

Rawlings Fought For Dev't Of Ghana — Zongo Community

Rawlings Fought For Dev't Of Ghana — Zongo Community
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

The Ashanti Regional Zongo Community has paid tribute to the late Jerry John Rawlings, the longest-serving Ghanaian Head of State, who passed on to glory in the morning of Thursday, November 12.

The late former President died at age 73 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

His demise has come as a shock to the entire nation and outside world as tributes pour in from all manner of persons, including world leaders.

A statement issued by the Office of the Regional Sarkin Zongo (Head of the Zongo Community), signed by Abdallah Alin-Tofa, the General-Secretary, on behalf of Sultan Omar Farouk Saeed, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi, expressed the Community's deep condolences to the bereaved family.

“We share the pain of this loss with his wife, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, and her children as well as the family, and pray that God the Most Merciful would grant us the fortitude to bear the loss,” the statement noted.

It emphasized that the former President was a just man who believed in God the Creator, stressing that: “He accepted his destiny and pursued the same for creation of a just political system and the emancipation and development of our nation.”

The statement pointed out that the demise of the former President had come as a great loss to the Ghanaian fraternity and society, and prayed to God to give him rest.

The 20-year tenure of the former President (1981-2001) saw comprehensive support to the Zongo community as many people of Zongo descent were offered varied educational and other material support for their wellbeing.

---GNA

More on this story

More

More General News
Modern Ghana Links
Rawlings Was Impatient With Corruption, Failure — NMC Chairman
14.11.2020 | News
Rawlings’ Contribution To Ghana Enormous – Akufo-Addo
14.11.2020 | News
GBC Studio B Host Finale Of IDDRR Quiz Competition
13.11.2020 | News
UN Saddened By Rawlings' Death
12.11.2020 | News
AFCON 2021 Qualifier - Ayew's Brace Seals Victory For Ghana
12.11.2020 | News
Bawumia Is A Role Model To Zongo Youth — Binduri Imam
12.11.2020 | News
Salaga Market 75% Complete – Nii Lante Bannerman
12.11.2020 | News
IDEG To Provide A Platform For Women, Youth, Traditional Leaders And Persons With Disabilities
11.11.2020 | News
Minister Of Environment Donates $56,000 Worth Of American Boat To Save Lives On Offin River
11.11.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Rawlings' Death: Mahama Signs NDC's Book Of Condolence After...
1 hour ago

Bury Rawlings In Keta – Family Demands
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line