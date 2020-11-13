2,383 Candidates Results Cancelled Over Exam Malpractices

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says it has cancelled the results of 2,383 candidates who were found cheating.

According to WAEC, the affected candidates had their results cancelled for engaging “in collusion, bringing foreign material to the examination hall and tearing part of their question papers to solicit assistance.”

WAEC made this known in its provisional results for the school candidates for 2020.

“The entire results of 480 candidates have been cancelled for bringing mobile phones to the examination hall,” it said.

According to WAEC, “the entire results of 384 candidates have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of examination malpractice detected during and after the conduct of examination.”

It added that “in the meantime, scripts of candidates from 122 schools in certain subjects re undergoing scrutiny.”

It stated that “the withheld results of candidates may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of the investigations.”

---DGN online