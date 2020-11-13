ModernGhanalogo

13.11.2020 Press Release

Notice Of GJA Elections 2020

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Per Article 43 of the GJA Constitution the Elections Committee of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), wishes to announce the election of the next national and regional executive officers of the Association.

Details of the arrangements shall be communicated to members in the coming days.

The Committee urges members to continue to observe Covid-19 protocols in all their engagements.

Signed.

Osei Kwadwo Adow, Esq

Chairman, Elections Committee

